Gold clocks gains as dollar slips, Fed chair speech eyed; traders should buy on dips, go long around Rs 58,000

By Bhavik Patel

Gold scaled $1900 and is trading at two week high thanks to dip in US dollar index and Treasury yields. On Wednesday, we saw a sharp fall in the US dollar after service PMI came disappointing worldwide. The S&P Global Flash U.S. manufacturing PMI data dropped to 47.0%, down from July’s reading of 49. According to consensus estimates, economists were looking for a relatively unchanged reading at 48.9. US manufacturing activity has fallen to two month low while Europe and US’s service PMI has fallen to six month low. A near stalling of business activity in August raises doubts over the strength of U.S. economic growth in the third quarter and many participants think that the US Fed might not raise any rates this year.

All eyes will be on Powell’s speech today from Jackson Hole. Specifically, market participants will want to know if the Fed will maintain its current mandate and raise rates by 25 bps one last time this year, or if the Fed will pivot from its current monetary tightening campaign. Gold could continue to benefit from the growing market perception that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets see a 85% chance that the central bank will keep rates unchanged next month. Markets see a roughly 50/50 chance of one more rate hike before the end of the year. Despite the recent selling pressure, the gold market is holding up remarkably well, given that bond yields have risen to a fresh 15-year high. Now that bond yields are reversing, we are seeing renewed momentum in gold prices.

Silver meanwhile has outperformed goldthis week on the back of short covering. Silver’s current short squeeze started building last week when the People’s Bank of China intervened in currency markets to support the yuan after it hit a 16-year low against the U.S. dollar. Three weeks ago we saw speculative positions were at net short of 4000 contracts and China’s central bank intervention prompted short covering and provided tail wind as other base metals too rallied.

Technical Outlook

In MCX, 58,000 seems to be strong support while in COMEX, $1870 seems to be strong support. Although gold price will see some volatility post the Fed’s chairman statement in the evening, we believe even if there is a hawkish note, looking at gold rate’s resilience, we would be inclined more towards taking buy on dip approach rather than sell on rise. Momentum indicator does suggest some weakness as RSI_14 is at 46. Any correction around 58,000 would be a good opportunity to go long with a stop loss of 57,600 and expected target of 59,000.

(Bhavik Patel is a commodity and currency analyst at Tradebull Securities. Views expressed are the author’s own. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.)