Ginger output likely to be higher in 2019-20

By: | Published: April 23, 2019 6:56 AM

Wayanad and surrounding areas in Kerala, which accounted for bulk crop in the 90s, have seen ginger farming coming down rapidly due to labour shortage and higher input cost.

ginger, ginger production, agriculture sector, agriculture industryGood returns from ginger in past few years due to robust demand prompted Kerala farmers to lease more land for ginger in Karnataka.

Ginger production for the coming season (2019-20) is likely to be higher than the previous year with more area coming under the crop. Higher returns have prompted more farmers in Karnataka and Maharashtra to substitute maize,cotton and tobacco with ginger.

Ginger market is back on track and on an upswing with domestic production seen lower , traders said. Fresh ginger prices at the farm-gate in Hassan have spiked to Rs 70 per kg from a low of Rs 15-20 in year-ago period.

Mohammed Aiyaz,a young farmers and administrator of ginger growers group told FE the next crop be more than double with farmers putting more area under ginger.

“Last year, excess rains led to lower yield and production. Better returns from ginger when compared to labour intensive tobacco has led more farmers to switch to ginger. Now, farmers in Karnataka and Maharashtra are growing ginger on their own and not preferring leasing to investors from Kerala.”

Good returns from ginger in past few years due to robust demand prompted Kerala farmers to lease more land for ginger in Karnataka. Currently, Coorg,Shivamoga and Haveri in Karnataka are the happening place for ginger with land leases increasing substantially in Hassan district and its neighbouring places.

Wayanad and surrounding areas in Kerala, which accounted for bulk crop in the 90s, have seen ginger farming coming down rapidly due to labour shortage and higher input cost. But farmers from Kerala moved to nearby places in Karnataka in search for land and cheap labour. According to the data of the state-run Spices Board, Indian ginger production for 2017-18 in the advance estimate is pegged at 10,43,130 tonne .

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Ginger output likely to be higher in 2019-20
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition