G20 ministerial meeting: India to sell green hydrogen with carbon credit

India plans to strike bilateral deals to sell green hydrogen at the G20 ministerial meeting in Goa next week. To make these more attractive, it plans to add carbon credit in the deals, a power ministry official said.

“People will buy green hydrogen only when it is cheaper and has some additional benefits. They want carbon credits, and we will produce green hydrogen as well as carbon credit. We may sign some MoUs,” the official said.

India will be holding bilateral meetings with eight countries namely Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, USA, France, Germany and the European Union (EU) during the G20 energy transition meeting in Goa.

Briefing the media about the upcoming four-day event, power secretary Pankaj Agarwal said that the fourth Energy Transitions Working Group Meeting under India’s G20 Presidency will be held during July 19-20.

This will be followed by the G20 Energy Ministerial meeting on July 22, which would be held under the chairpersonship of minister for power and new and renewable energy RK Singh. On the margins, the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) and 8th Mission Innovation (MI) meeting will also be held in Goa during July 19-21.

“Power minister will also hold bilateral meetings with eight country counterparts. The thrust of these bilateral meetings will be promoting export of green hydrogen from India,” said Agarwal.

The discussion will centre around building up the framework in terms of common standards, regulations, certifications and sharing of carbon credits, he said, adding that broad framework will be discussed that will enable B2B interactions.

Energy ministers from G20 member countries, 9 invited countries and senior officials from 14 international organizations will be part of the ministerial meeting. More than 1,000 participants including policymakers, delegates, invitees, business leaders and researchers are expected to attend various meetings and events across the four days.

India, under its G20 Presidency, had identified six priority areas for the energy transitions working group. These are energy transitions through addressing technology gaps; low-cost financing for energy transitions; energy security and diversified supply chains; energy efficiency, industrial low-carbon transitions, and responsible consumption; fuels for future; and universal access to clean energy and just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition pathways.

The G20 ministerial meeting will be followed by the launch of the Green Hydrogen Innovation Centre by power minister RK Singh and the Global Biofuel Alliance by petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri, both on July 22.