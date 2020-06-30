  • MORE MARKET STATS

Fuel prices increase again after one-day gap

By:
Published: June 30, 2020 8:02 AM

Diesel had touched an all-time high of Rs 75.79 a litre on June 17 while petrol in Delhi has remained lower than its high of Rs 84 per litre touched on October 4, 2018.

Diesel was priced at Rs 80.53 per litre in the national capital while petrol was at Rs 80.43 per litre.

After a one-day break on Sunday, retail prices of petrol and diesel went up again on Monday. Diesel was priced at Rs 80.53 per litre in the national capital while petrol was at Rs 80.43 per litre.

Diesel had touched an all-time high of Rs 75.79 a litre on June 17 while petrol in Delhi has remained lower than its high of Rs 84 per litre touched on October 4, 2018.

The prices have been moving upwards mainly due to the hefty taxes imposed in early May by the Union and state governments.

