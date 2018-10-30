Petrol, diesel prices today cut for 13th day in a row; petrol at Rs 79.55 a litre in Delhi

Petrol price today: Mumbai city also saw the same decline in prices of petrol as the fuel is retailing at Rs 85.04 a litre, and diesel is being sold at Rs 77.32 per litre. (Bloomberg)

Providing further much0-needed respite to consumers, oil marketing companies (OMCs) slashed the prices of petrol and diesel for the 13th straight day on Tuesday amid softening global crude prices. While petrol saw a decline of 20-21 paise across all the metro cities, diesel also become cheaper by 7-8 paise per litre. In the national capital Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 79.55 per litre today, down 20 paise, while diesel can be availed at Rs 73.78 per litre, a decline of 7 paise from Monday’s price.

Mumbai city also saw the same decline in prices of petrol as the fuel is retailing at Rs 85.04 a litre, and diesel is being sold at Rs 77.32 per litre, a decline of 8 paise from yesterday’s price.

While in Kolkata petrol is costing Rs 81.43 per litre (a decline of 20 paise), diesel is being sold at Rs 75.63 per litre (a drop of 7 paise). On the other hand, prices of petrol saw a decline of 21 paise to cost at Rs 82.65 per litre, and diesel in the city can be availed at Rs 78 per litre today, a drop of 8 paise from yesterday’s price.

After many months of relentless rise across the country, prices of petrol fell below Rs 80 per litre in Delhi on Monday. In the past two weeks, petrol has seen a reduction of over Rs 2 per litre in Delhi, while diesel has become cheaper by over Rs 1.50. Earlier this month, the government announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre.

Subsequently, the central government asked all the state government to reduce petrol and diesel taxes by similar Rs 2.50 per litre. Several states including Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, among others cur the prices, except Delhi, which did not cut VAT on the fuel.