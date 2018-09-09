Fuel prices continue to soar, petrol costs Rs 80.50 per litre in Delhi, Rs 87.89 in Mumbai

In New Delhi, the price of petrol has been hiked to Rs. 80.50 per litre, and diesel to Rs.72. 61 per litre, following an increase of 12 paise and 10 paise, respectively.

A day ahead of the Bharat Bandh called for by the Congress Party, fuel prices have been hiked yet again on Sunday.

The surge in fuel prices has affected people in Mumbai the most, with petrol retailing at Rs. 87.89 per litre and diesel at 77.09 per litre, after a 12 paise and 11 paise hike, respectively.

The constant rise in fuel prices is strengthening citizens’ demand for government intervention in the matter.

“There is an increase in the fuel price with each passing day, and the common man is suffering the most. The government should do something about it,” a citizen from New Delhi to ANI.

A local from Mumbai, while narrating the plight of commoners, said rising fuel prices have triggered a surge in the prices of other commodities as well.

“We are tired of this government. Instead of the ‘Achhe Din’ promised by the government, the days are becoming worse. It has become difficult for us to run our house. The fuel prices are increasing with each passing day. It is affecting everything, everything is becoming expensive due to it,” he added.

As a mark of protest against the exorbitant fuel prices, the Shiv Sena put up hoardings on Saturday night across Mumbai, displaying figures of petrol, diesel, and gas from 2015 and 2018 to highlight the surge in prices.

While the government has maintained that depreciation of the Indian Rupee against the U.S dollar and a hike in global crude oil prices is causing a surge in domestic oil prices, citizens and the Opposition alike feel the Narendra Modi government is not doing enough to curb rising oil prices.

A nationwide shutdown will be observed on September 10 (Monday) by the Congress, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), while left parties have given a separate call for bandh on the same day over the hike in fuel prices, the problem of farmers and unemployment issues.