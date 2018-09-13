Fuel hike continues! Petrol touches all-time high of Rs 81 in Delhi today; check diesel prices

Petrol prices were revised daily in India with effect from June 15, 2017. (Reuters)

Petrol, diesel prices: The petrol prices touched an all-time high of Rs 81 in Delhi today as oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased fuel rates by 13 paise. The rates of diesel were also increased by 11 paise reaching Rs 73.08 per litre in the national capital, according to IOCL app. While petrol was selling at Rs 80.87 per litre in Delhi yesterday, diesel was available at Rs 72.97 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is selling at Rs 88.39 per litre, and diesel is available at Rs 77.58 per litre today. In Chennai, petrol is retailing at Rs 84.19 per litre and diesel at Rs 77.25 per litre today. Petrol is available at Rs 82.87 per litre in Kolkata and diesel at Rs 74.93 per litre today.

Petrol prices were revised daily in India with effect from June 15, 2017. This was a marked departure from the earlier practice of revising petrol prices every fortnight.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of rising fuel prices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a review meeting on weekend to find out ways to stop the free fall of rupee against the US dollar and the ever rising prices of petrol and diesel.

Meanwhile, Oil prices slipped on Thursday, although U.S. crude remained above $70 a barrel on the back of falling crude inventories and Brent was still close to $80 because of looming sanctions against Iran. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $70.19 per barrel at 0024 GMT, down 18 cents from their last settlement. Brent crude futures dipped 11 cents to $79.63 a barrel.