Fruits and vegetables output hits record 342 mt in 2021-22

India’s production of horticultural crops consisting of fruits, vegetables, spices, medicinal plants and plantation crops in the crop year 2021-22 (July-June) increased marginally to a record 342.3 million tonne (mt) against 334.6 mt reported in 2020-21.

According to the third advance estimates released on Thursday by the ministry of agriculture, the increase in output compared to the previous year was because of a rise in area under cultivation.

The area under horticultural crops was 28 million hectare (mh) in 2021-22 compared to 27.4 mh in the previous year.

The horticultural crops production continues to be higher than the foodgrain production. As per the fourth advance estimates for the foodgrains production released in August, India’s output of rice, wheat and pulses in 2021-22 crop year was estimated at a record 315.7 mt.

Also read: Utkarsh Small Finance Bank gets SEBI nod for IPO; offer entirely fresh issue of Rs 500

The vegetable production is estimated to rise by 2.1% to 204.8 mt in 2021-22 compared to 200.4 mt as per the final estimate for 2020-21.

The production of onion is estimated to rise by close to 17% to 31.2 mt in 2021-22 against 26.6 mt reported in the previous year.

At the same time, the production of potato is estimated to decline by 5% in the 2021-22 crop year to 53.3 mt from 56.1 mt reported in 2020-21. The output of tomato is estimated to decline by 4% to 20.3 mt compared to 21.1 mt as per final estimate for 2020-21.

In case of fruit production, the third advance estimate pegs the output at 107.2 mt in 2021-22 compared to 102.5 mt reported in the 2020-21 crop year.

Also read: India GDP to grow at 7%, inflation seen at 6.8% in FY23; RBI to hike repo rate 25-35 bps in Dec meeting

Amongst the key fruits, banana production is estimated to witness a growth of more than 2% to 32.45 mt in 2021-22 compared to 2021-22 while the mango output is estimated at 20.3 mt in 2021-22 which is at the same level compared to previous year.

As per the agriculture ministry data, India’s horticulture crop production was a record 334.6 mt in 2020-21, which was 4.4% more than the final estimate of 320.4 mt in 2019-20.