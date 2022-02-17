Food grains output seen at a record 316 million tonne in 2021-22

The projected output exceeds the target of 310.74 mt set by the agriculture ministry at the beginning of the season. The country’s food grains production was estimated at 310.74 mt in 2020-21.

India’s foodgrains, consisting of rice, wheat, pulses and coarse cereals, production, will likely be a record 316.06 million tonne (mt) for the 2021-22 crop year (July-June), as per the second advance estimate released by the ministry of agriculture on Wednesday.

The projected output exceeds the target of 310.74 mt set by the agriculture ministry at the beginning of the season. The country’s food grains production was estimated at 310.74 mt in 2020-21.

The record food production would help the government in keeping prices of grains in check and ensure sufficient stocks available for procurement for distribution through the public distribution system. It also means that unless the Food Corporation of India and other government agencies keep purchases at MSP robust, farmers’ incomes could take a hit.

Officials told FE that because of bumper production of food grains, the agriculture sector, which was among the few segments that remained robust amid the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the Economic Survey, the agriculture and allied sectors are expected to register a growth rate of 3.9% in 2021-22.

Agriculture & farmers’ welfare minister Narendra Singh Tomar said “the new record of foodgrains production in the country is the result of hard-work of farmers, efficient research of scientists and farmer friendly policies of the Government”.

The production of foodgrain during 2021-22 is higher by 25.35 mt than the previous five years’ (2016-17 to 2020-21) average production of foodgrains, according to a statement by the agriculture ministry.

In 2021-22, rice production is estimated at record 127.93 mt, which is higher by 11.49 mt than the last five years’ average output of 116.44 mt. The wheat production during 2021-22is estimated at record 111.32 mt, which is higher by 7.44 mt than the average wheat production of 103.88 mt.

The pulse output in the current crop year’ estimated at 26.96 mt which is 3.14 mt higher than the last five years’ average production of 23.82 mt. Production of Coarse Cereals is estimated at 49.86 mt, which is higher by 3.28 mt than the average production for the last five years.

According to second advance estimates for other crops such as oilseeds, sugarcane and cotton, the production is estimated to reach level. Total oilseeds production during 2021-22 is estimated at record 37.15 mt, which is higher by 1.20 mt than the production of 35.95 mt reported in 2020-21.

Total production of sugarcane in 2021-22 is estimated at 414.04 mt, which is higher by 40.59 mt than the average sugarcane production of 373.46 mt.

The cotton output is estimated at 34.06 million bales (each of 170 kg) is higher by 1.12 million bales than the average cotton production of 32.95 million bales.