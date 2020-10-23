  • MORE MARKET STATS

First load of 27 tonnes onion procured by Kerala govt from Nafed arrives

By: |
October 23, 2020 1:23 PM

It is due to this that the state government decided to procure about 100 tonnes of onions from NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation)this month.

It is due to this that the state government decided to procure about 100 tonnes of onions from NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation)this month.

With onion prices skyrocketing, the first load of about 27 tonnes procured from NAFED reached Kerala on Friday from Nasik in Maharashtra, as the Left government intervened to bring down the price of the kitchen staple during the festive season.

While onions were being sold between Rs 90 and Rs 100 a kg last week,shallots were priced at Rs 120 a kg in many retail outlets in the southern state.

Related News

It is due to this that the state government decided to procure about 100 tonnes of onions from NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation)this month.

The onions reached Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode this morning from where it would be distributed to consumers through major outlets of Horticrop(Kerala Horticulture Products Development Corporation),Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar said.

The government was hopeful that through Hortcorp outlets the onions can be sold to customers between Rs 45 and Rs 50 a kg, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. First load of 27 tonnes onion procured by Kerala govt from Nafed arrives
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Onion seed prices in Maharashtra touch Rs 6,000/kg on acute shortage
2Are high onion prices changing taste of your platter? Govt takes major decision to bring down prices
3Govt procures 107 lakh tonnes of paddy at MSP for Rs 20,180 crore