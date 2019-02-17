Finished steel exports fall 37%, imports grow 1.5% in April-January FY 2019

By: | Published: February 17, 2019 12:01 PM

The country had exported 8.22 MT of finished steel during the corresponding period a year ago, the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) said in its latest report.

Finished steel exports fall 37%, imports grow 1.5% in April-January FY 2019

The country’s exports of finished steel fell 37.3 per cent to 5.15 million tonne (MT) in the April-January period of the current financial year, according to official data. The country had exported 8.22 MT of finished steel during the corresponding period a year ago, the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) said in its latest report.

The imports of the total finished steel grew 1.5 per cent to 6.55 MT during April-January of 2018-18, compared with 6.45 MT in the year-ago period. During January this year, the exports stood at 0.47 MT, down by 22.8 per cent from 0.61 MT in January, it said.

“India was a net importer of total finished steel in April-January 2018-19 and imports stood at 0.638 MT in January 2019, up by 79.2 per cent over January 2018,” the JPC said.

Read Also| Reliance, SBI leads top 9 valued companies to suffer market cap erosion of Rs 98,863 crore

Production of the total finished steel, the JPC said, grew 4.4 per cent to 109.18 MT from 104.56 MT in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
In January, the production of finished steel at 11.58 MT was up by 1.8 per cent over January 2018. During April-January 2018-19, “India’s consumption of the total finished steel saw a growth of 7.8 per cent at 79.96 MT over the same period of last year, under the influence of a rising indigenous supply side. Consumption stood at 8.411 MT in January 2019, up by 6. per cent over January 2018,” the JPC said.

India has set a target of ramping up its steel production capacity and per-capita steel consumption to 300 MT and 160 kg, respectively, by 2030-31.
JPC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the only institution in the country that collects and maintains data on the domestic iron and steel sector.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Finished steel exports fall 37%, imports grow 1.5% in April-January FY 2019
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition