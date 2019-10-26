Festive cheer: Gold glitters on Dhanteras but demand outlook still fragile

Shares of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri dropped 6.65%, PC Jeweller fell 4.07% and Titan Company 2.94% on the BSE.

A softening of prices from its peak in the past one month prompted consumers to lap up gold this Dhanteras — considered auspicious for the purchases of the precious metal — on Friday, jewellers told FE. But people’s buying behaviour was still marked by caution, probably reflecting anxiety over subdued disposable income due to a broader economic slowdown, some of them added.

At Rs 38,587 per 10 g, spot gold prices on MCX were up 22% on Friday since last year’s Dhanteras (which was observed on November 5). However, having hit a peak of Rs 39,011 per 10 g on September 4, gold prices started easing. This stoked renewed consumer interest in the precious metal. On Friday, the gold rate was up by about Rs 300 per 10 g, reflecting Dhanteras demand.

Rajiv Popley, director at Popley Group, said: “People, who had deferred purchases earlier this fiscal, are back in the market, as prices have fallen marginally. As a company, so far today, we saw a 20% rise in sales, which will continue until midnight.”

Some of the established jewellers FE spoke to saw their sales rising by up to 15-20% by Friday evening, thanks to growing trust in purity and designs of their products. But keeping with the trend in recent years, small players — especially in places like Delhi’s Karol Bagh and Chandni Chowk — witnessed subdued growth of about 5-10% in footfall in their stores. Since small jewellers — mostly concentrated in rural areas — make up for roughly 70% of the country’s demand, the overall gold sales this Dhanteras remained below par.

