Falling onion prices: Farmers fume; export may begin March 15

Things change in no time. A few weeks ago, skyrocketing onion prices were hogging the headlines and causing a political storm; over the weekend, farmers protesting a steep fall in prices of the vegetable brought wholesale auctions to a halt in Lasalgaon, the largest trading hub, and even threw their stocks on the streets. With farmers demanding immediate implementation of the promised lifting of ban on exports, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal tweeted on Monday that exports would be allowed from March 15.

The government last week decided to lift nearly six-month-old ban on export of onions as prices tended to fall sharply due to bumper rabi crop, but it remained unclear when exports would resume.

Wholesale onion prices at Lasalgaon firmed up by Rs 500 per quintal last Thursday after Union minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution Ram Vilas Paswan tweeted on the government’s decision to lift the ban on onion exports. However, the prices fell by Rs 300/quintal over the weekend. Between November-January, onion prices remained at elevated levels – retail prices touched the peak levels of Rs 120/kg many times in key markets.

Maharashtra State Onion Growers Farmers Association president Bharat Dighole threatened of agitation till the government actually lifted the ban on onion exports. As part of their protests, farmers blocked the Nashik-Aurangabad Highway while some threw their onion stocks on the streets in Vinchur.

The farmers also resorted to rasta rokos and protests in Lasalgaon, Deole, Pimpalgaon, Yeola and Andersul in Nashik district following which onion auctions were brought to a halt, Suvarnatai Jagtap, chairperson, Lasagaon APMC told FE.

On Monday, onions were auctioned at a minimum price of Rs 900/quintal, maximum of Rs 1,652 with the modal prices at Rs 1,450 at Lasalgaon. On Saturday, onion prices were at a minimum of Rs 851 per quintal, a maximum of Rs 1,982 per quintal and an average of Rs 1,750 per quintal.

Market officials said that the onion prices had fallen since the notification lifting the export ban was yet to be issued by the government. Suvarna Jagtap, chairperson, Lasalgaon APMC, said that she had a talk with the local MP Bharati Pawar, who happened to be in Delhi, and met the ministry officials on the issue.

“The DGFT officials have assured that a notification will be issued later this evening,” Jagtap said, adding that she has discussed the issue with the farmers and has apprised them of the situation. “Hopefully, the matter should subside soon,” she said.