Fall in petrol, diesel prices may continue due to oil market bloodbath; crude rate hits 17-year low

Even after the government has raised duty and cess by Rs 3 per litre on petrol and diesel, the retail prices are not increasing as the crude oil prices in the global market are a continuous freefall. Though the common people are not fully getting the benefit of oil price bloodbath, the retail prices are modest and the centre is earning its share too. At a time when the global demand is severely hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, instead of cutting the oil supply, the oil producers are flooding the oil market. Consequently, crude oil prices today slipped nearly 6 per cent to around $25 per barrel, the lowest level in the last 17 years.

The steep fall in the oil prices is attributed to the worries that lockdowns in Europe and the US, and travel restrictions to tackle the coronavirus would further erode fuel demand. It is expected that global oil demand in the ongoing quarter is likely to contract 8 million barrels per day, which may further decrease the brent price to as low as $20 a barrel.

While oil prices are already touching the floor, Saudi Arabia has escalated the oil price war once again by announcing plans to boost its oil exports to 10 million bpd from May. This will mean a surplus of 3 million bpd than it exported in the last month. With oil markets already oversupplied and coronavirus continuing to cause disruptions to supply chains around the world, both markets and oil prices are likely to suffer, said Oil Price Intelligence Report.

Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser has said that his company is very comfortable with the low oil price and said that his company would keep production elevated through May at least. The International Energy Agency has said that the oil-producing countries are at risk and the oil price downturn could mean that up to 85 percent of government revenues vanish in certain vulnerable countries. The agency specifically mentioned Ecuador, Iraq and Nigeria for being at risk.