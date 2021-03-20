  • MORE MARKET STATS

Export of oilmeals in April-February rises 49%: SEA data

By: |
March 20, 2021 2:00 AM

The overall export of oilmeals during April 2020 to February 2021 recovered sharply and stood at 3,358,649 tonne provisionally, against 2,256,614 tonne during the same period of the previous year, up by 49%, according to the association.

The revival of export to Iran also resulted in an overall surge in export of soybean meal in the last four months, BV Mehta, executive director, SEA, said.The revival of export to Iran also resulted in an overall surge in export of soybean meal in the last four months, BV Mehta, executive director, SEA, said.

Export of oilmeals jumped 205% year-on-year in February to 393,309 tonne, compared with 128,761 tonne, according to data compiled by the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA).

The overall export of oilmeals during April 2020 to February 2021 recovered sharply and stood at 3,358,649 tonne provisionally, against 2,256,614 tonne during the same period of the previous year, up by 49%, according to the association.

Related News

The export of soybean meal jumped mainly because of better realisations, thanks to lesser supply from Argentina and Brazil, coupled with good demand of non-GMO soybean meal from the US and Europe, the association said in a statement.

The revival of export to Iran also resulted in an overall surge in export of soybean meal in the last four months, BV Mehta, executive director, SEA, said.

According to the data, rapeseed meal export crossed a million tonne, owing to higher purchase by South Korea, followed by Thailand and Bangladesh. Ricebran extractions export doubled due to heavy demand from Vietnam and new demand from Bangladesh due to failure of the rice crop, Mehta said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Export of oilmeals in April-February rises 49% SEA data
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Gold prices down 20% from record highs on firm bond yields; here’s how rising yields impact yellow metal
2Petrol and diesel price today 19 March 2021: Rates highest in Mumbai, check fuel prices in metro cities here
3Chana growers facing a loss of Rs 140 crore in first fortnight of rabi season