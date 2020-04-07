Edible oil imports down 32% in March: SEA

It must be noted that the imports of the same for the November-March period were 66% lesser compared to the same period previous year. (Representative image)

The Solvent Extractors Association of India ( SEA) has compiled provisional data for import of edible oils for March 2020 at 941,219 tonne compared to 1,391,255 tonne in March 2019 – down by 32%. The overall import of edible oils during the November 2019-March 2020 period is reported at 5,391,807 tonne compared to 6,005,067 tonne during the same period previous year – down by 10%. In view of placing RBD Palmolein under the Restricted List w.e.f January 8, its imports have drastically reduced in March at 30,850 tonne, a fall of 90% compared to the same month previous year.

It must be noted that the imports of the same for the November-March period were 66% lesser compared to the same period previous year. The imports of CPO and CPKO also registered a 12% decline during the November-March period compared to the same period previous year, said Atul Chaturvedi, president, SEA. This decline in the imports of palm products has directly benefited the imports of soft oils, viz. soyabean and sunflower, which is evident by their increase in imports by 22% and 17%, respectively, he said.

The association said that they are unable to compile the data for import of non-edible oils in the current situation. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, lockdown is being observed all over India, and hence they are unable to collate data from all sources and circulate it, a note issued by SEA said.