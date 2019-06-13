Dry weather sours sugar output in India; production touches 3 years low

Sugar output in India may drop to a three-year low next season from a record as dry weather shrivels cane plants in some major growing areas of the country. Production in India, which\u00a0vies\u00a0with Brazil as the world\u2019s top grower, may slide to 28 million to 29 million tons in the year that begins Oct. 1 from 33 million tons this year, said Prakash Naiknavare, managing director of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd. Droughts are withering cane fields in parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka, and the monsoon is\u00a0delayed, reducing prospects for the coming crop. A lower harvest would trim a record domestic surplus, potentially curtailing exports and supporting global prices. India swings between being a sugar importer and exporter, depending on the size of local output. \u201cParts of Maharashtra and Karnataka are reeling under drought, which is adversely affecting cane productivity and sugar recovery,\u201d Naiknavare said in a phone interview on Wednesday. \u201cProduction will also depend on this year\u2019s monsoon rains.\u201d Sharp Drop Sugar production in Maharashtra, the country\u2019s second-biggest grower, may slump about 40% to 6.44 million tons in 2019-20 from this year, said Shekhar Gaikwad, Maharashtra\u2019s sugar commissioner. The area under cane, which will be available for crushing next season, will likely drop about 28% to 843,000 hectares (2.08 million acres) from a year earlier, he said. Sugar cane plants in a large part of Maharashtra have dried up, Gaikwad said. Many farmers are selling their cane to fodder buyers as they are currently fetching better prices than a sugar mill offers, he added. Farmers need to keep irrigating the crop for the next 6 to 8 months, but they are not certain about the monsoon\u2019s performance this year, Gaikwad said. The southwest monsoon, which waters more than half of India\u2019s farmland, arrived on the southern coast more than a week later than normal,\u00a0according\u00a0to the weather office. The monsoon, which typically reaches Karnataka by June 5 and Maharashtra by June 10, is also delayed in the two states. \u201cThe standing crops, such as sugar cane, need immediate watering and farmers need to arrange for irrigation because of the delay in monsoon rains,\u201d said K.K. Singh, head of Agromet division of the India Meteorological Department.