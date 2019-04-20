Donald Trump’s LNG push helping power German green cruise liner boom

President Donald Trump\u2019s bid to dump a glut of liquefied natural gas on Europe is getting an unlikely boost: stringent regulations on shipping emissions that are prompting the continent\u2019s shipyards to hunt for alternatives to high-polluting diesel. The International Maritime Organization will clamp down next year on sulfur and carbon emissions from diesel-powered ships. That\u2019s sparked a hunt for less-polluting fuels, with the global glut in LNG luring European cruise and non-cargo lines to turn to the fuel. And it\u2019s benefiting shipyards in Germany, home to the world\u2019s largest merchant navy fleet, which are tapping a booming cruise industry. Also read:\u00a0Cashing out: Central Bank to sell two NPAs worth Rs 251 crore \u201cGermany can\u2019t make LNG cruise ships fast enough - we\u2019re top of the shop right now,\u201d said Ralf Soeren Marquardt, managing director of the VSM German shipbuilders federation, on the phone from Hamburg last week. \u201cSpecial shipbuilding in which Germany led for so long is getting a huge boost.\u201d All but two of 11 cruise ships on order at Meyer Werft GmbH\u2019s Cloppenburg wharf on the North Sea are LNG-propelled. The wharf\u2019s order books are full to 2023, spokesman Guenther Kolbe said Thursday by phone. In November, the yard finished the 180,000-ton AIDAnova liner, the world\u2019s first LNG cruise ship. Owner Carnival Corporation & Plc, the world\u2019s largest leisure travel enterprise, aims to boost its LNG fleet by 11 ships in coming years. Getting Financing Germany\u2019s leading shipping financiers including NordLB AG and Commerzbank AG are winding wind down their loan portfolios. The government and its development bank KfW Group are stepping in to help finance construction of LNG liners. LNG propulsion is 20 to 30 percent more expensive than diesel motors and the government subsidizes as much as 60 percent of the higher costs, said George Ehrmann, managing director of Germany\u2019s Maritime LNG Platform, which promotes the new technology. Just 0.4 percent of total global shipping by tonnage is made up of cruise ships but the sector\u2019s switch to LNG will in time give a lift to other German special shipping such as research ships and offshore wind installation ships, and to diesel-to-LNG conversion equipment, Ehrmann said in an interview earlier this month. No Terminal Germany has been slow to warm to LNG\u2019s possibilities and is the only major European market without an import terminal for the fuel. Until mid-decade, the government in Berlin rebuffed pressure from Group of Seven partners including the U.S. and Japan to broaden the diversity of its natural gas supplies, touting instead its reliance on pipeline gas. The stance started crumbling last year under U.S. pressure, and politicians including Chancellor Angela Merkel have started meantime to fall in line with shipbuilders, coastal administrations seeking to build LNG terminals and logistics companies in espying the possibilities of LNG as a maritime revenue earner as the IMO pollution clamps loom. For the first time in her 14-year chancellorship Merkel will next month open the nation\u2019s annual maritime congress. LNG propulsion for inland shipping is a major topic. Later this year her government is slated to name two sites for North Sea LNG terminals. Skeptics point to formidable barriers to entry for upstart LNG. Storage tanks and cooling equipment limit space available for the usual shipping crew and cargo. Unlike diesel, the fuel is potentially explosive when leaks occur and major spillages of ultra-chilled fuel would crack ships\u2019 steel hulls. Navies don\u2019t plan LNG ships for those reasons. LNG-refueling infrastructure is still scarce at international ports and shipping companies and banks are short on investment cash after a vicious industry slump that unleashed a wave of bankruptcies. \u201cThere are not enough fueling stations worldwide to supply LNG fuel to vessels, which is a bottleneck,\u201d said Basil Karatzas, chief executive officer of New York-based Karatzas Marine Advisers, who compared the transition to that from sail ships to steam. \u201cEnough ships have to be built for LNG, and they cannot be built unless there is enough bunkering capacity.\u201d