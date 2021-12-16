Domestic natural gas output rises 23%

The output had fallen 8.1% Y-o-Y to 28,670.6 mscm in FY21, but had subsequently increased 21% y-o-y to 16,890.9 mscm in the April-September period of the ongoing fiscal.

Domestic natural gas production increased 23% to 2,868 million standard cubic metre (mscm) in November on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, mainly due to higher production from Reliance Industries (RIL) and from BP’s ultra-deep-water field in the KG-D6 Block of the Krishna Godavari basin on the east coast.

Production also commenced on August 31 from state-run ONGC's U1B deep-water gas well located in KG-DWN 98/2 block, which has an estimated peak production of 1.2 mscmd.

The rise in domestic production coincided with a substantial jump in international LNG prices, resulting in import dependency of natural gas reducing from 55.3% in April-October, 2020 to 49.3% in the corresponding period this year.