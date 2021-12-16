  • MORE MARKET STATS

Domestic natural gas output rises 23%

The output had fallen 8.1% Y-o-Y to 28,670.6 mscm in FY21, but had subsequently increased 21% y-o-y to 16,890.9 mscm in the April-September period of the ongoing fiscal.

Written By FE Bureau
domestic natural gas
Production also commenced on August 31 from state-run ONGC’s U1B deep-water gas well located in KG-DWN 98/2 block, which has an estimated peak production of 1.2 mscmd. (Representational image)

Domestic natural gas production increased 23% to 2,868 million standard cubic metre (mscm) in November on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, mainly due to higher production from Reliance Industries (RIL) and from BP’s ultra-deep-water field in the KG-D6 Block of the Krishna Godavari basin on the east coast.

The output had fallen 8.1% Y-o-Y to 28,670.6 mscm in FY21, but had subsequently increased 21% y-o-y to 16,890.9 mscm in the April-September period of the ongoing fiscal. Production also commenced on August 31 from state-run ONGC’s U1B deep-water gas well located in KG-DWN 98/2 block, which has an estimated peak production of 1.2 mscmd.

The rise in domestic production coincided with a substantial jump in international LNG prices, resulting in import dependency of natural gas reducing from 55.3% in April-October, 2020 to 49.3% in the corresponding period this year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Next Story
Petrol and diesel price today December 13: Rates remain stagnant; check price in Delhi, MumbaiPetrol diesel price