  • MORE MARKET STATS

Diwali Surprise! Modi govt announces excise duty reduction on petrol & diesel – Here’s how much fuel will cost now

By: |
November 03, 2021 8:11 PM

ANI reported that the excise duty on Petrol and Diesel to be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from tomorrow.

Govt announces excise duty reduction on petrol & diesel on Diwali eve — prices cut by these many rupees(File image)

On eve of Diwali on Wednesday, the Government of India has announced an excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel.

ANI reported that the excise duty on Petrol and Diesel to be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from tomorrow.

Related News

Government sources were quoted saying that the reduction in excise duty on diesel will be double that of petrol and will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season.

Furthermore, states have been urged to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

More details awaited.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Crude oilfuelfuel pricesPetrol Price
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Diwali Surprise! Modi govt announces excise duty reduction on petrol & diesel – Here’s how much fuel will cost now
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Gold outlook Diwali 2021: US Fed meet, inflation, post-festive demand; golden or gloomy days in Samvat 2078?
2Petrol and diesel price November 3: Fuel rate steady at all-time highs; Check price in Delhi, Mumbai here
3Prices of pulses remain stable despite festive season