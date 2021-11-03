Diwali Surprise! Modi govt announces excise duty reduction on petrol & diesel – Here’s how much fuel will cost now

(File image)

On eve of Diwali on Wednesday, the Government of India has announced an excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel.

ANI reported that the excise duty on Petrol and Diesel to be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from tomorrow.

Government sources were quoted saying that the reduction in excise duty on diesel will be double that of petrol and will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season.

Furthermore, states have been urged to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

More details awaited.