Diesel prices raised 7 paise to Rs 66.61 a litre in Delhi; check prices in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

By: |
Published: April 26, 2019 11:48:10 AM

After the global crude oil prices crossed $75 per barrel on Thursday,  state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have raised the retail prices of diesel while keeping the petrol prices stable across the major cities in India.

Petrol And Diesel Prices, Crude, Petrol, Diesel, क्रूड, पेट्रोल, डीजल, OPEC, IEA, Crude Production, Crude Supply, General Election IndiaDiesel prices increase across major cities in India

After the global crude oil prices crossed $75 per barrel on Thursday,  state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have raised the retail prices of diesel while keeping the petrol prices stable across the major cities in India.

While in Delhi the diesel is selling at Rs 66.61, up 7 paise, petrol prices are stable at Rs 73.02 per litre. In Mumbai, the diesel price has also been hiked by  7 paise to Rs 69.72 per litre, whereas the petrol is being sold at Rs 78.59 per litre.

In Chennai, people need to shell out Rs 75.79 for petrol, while for diesel they need to spend Rs 70.34, higher by 8 paise.

In Kolkata city, people are buying diesel and petrol at Rs  68.35 and Rs 75.04 per litre, respectively. While there is no change in the petrol price, diesel price has been increased by 7 paise.

The crude oil prices have been on a rally this week. The crude oil prices soared over $75 per barrel for the first time in 2019 on Thursday. Yesterday, the fuel prices were increased after a gap of four days.

There has only been a slight fluctuation in the fuel prices and experts are citing ongoing general elections as the main reason for not hiking the rates as the government can not outrage people in this crucial time.

According to the market experts, the surge in crude oil prices doesn’t bode well for the profitability of OMCs. They said the global oil prices should not breach the level of $80 per barrel.

The oil prices are market driven. If OMCs are not raising petrol prices, it must be because of the older inventory or other factors like elections, they said.  It is negative for the downstream oil companies as their margins will go down with the rise in oil prices, while upstream companies need to do better when the oil prices go up, they noted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Diesel prices raised 7 paise to Rs 66.61 a litre in Delhi; check prices in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition