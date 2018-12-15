Diesel prices drop to lowest level this fiscal year; petrol rates rise 5 paise today

On Friday, petrol was selling at Rs 70.29 in Delhi, Rs 72.38 in Kolkata, Rs 75.91 in Mumbai and Rs 72.94 in Chennai. (Reuters)

Petrol, diesel prices today: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Saturday increased prices of petrol by 5 paise while cutting diesel by 7 paise on account on fall in global crude oil rates. Petrol can today be availed for Rs 70.34 per litre in Delhi and diesel for Rs 64.50. In Mumbai, petrol is selling for Rs 75.96 per litre and diesel 67.50 per litre today.

On Friday, petrol was selling at Rs 70.29 in Delhi, Rs 72.38 in Kolkata, Rs 75.91 in Mumbai and Rs 72.94 in Chennai. Diesel was available for Rs 64.57 in New Delhi, selling at the lowest level in Delhi since the start of this fiscal year. Diesel was selling at Rs 66.33 in Kolkata, Rs 67.58 in Mumbai and Rs 68.18 in Chennai yesterday.

On October 4, petrol prices had hit an all-time high of Rs 84 per litre in Delhi and Rs 91.34 in Mumbai. On the same day, diesel also touched a record high of Rs 75.45 a litre in Delhi and Rs 80.10 in Mumbai.

Crude oil prices

Oil prices eased on Friday after rising over 2 percent the day before, but were supported by hopes the market will tighten more quickly than some had expected in the wake of supply cuts from major producers.

The output curbs by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and some non-OPEC producers including Russia could help create a supply deficit by the second quarter of next year, Reuters reported citing the International Energy Agency.