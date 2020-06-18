Diesel price touches record high of Rs 75.79/litre in Delhi

Petrol, on Wednesday, cost Rs 77.28/litre in the national capital, still lower than its highest of Rs 84/litre on October 4, 2018.

Retail prices of diesel in Delhi rose to all-time high of Rs 75.79/litre on Wednesday with rates of auto fuels being raised for the 11th day in a row by state-run oil-marketing companies (OMCs) in a bid to revive their marketing margins.

The previous high of retail diesel price in Delhi was Rs 75.69/litre recorded on October 16, 2018, even though current rate of $38.4/barrel for Indian basket of crude is less than half of October 2018 levels.

Auto fuel rates have been rising continuously since June 6, when diesel and petrol were priced Rs 69.39/litre and Rs 71.26/litre, respectively.

Analysts said that prices will likely rise further if they want to maintain their marketing margins to Q4FY20 levels. “Further with crude discount (discount of $6/barrel available in June), turning to premium from next month, OMCs will have to further take a price hike of Rs 3.5-4/litre just to pass on the $6/barrel increase in crude price,” Credit Suisse said. If crude rates cross $40/barrel, retail prices will have to be raised further.

Union and state government taxes comprise the highest proportion of retail petrol-diesel rates. Of the Rs 75.79/litre on diesel, excise duty is Rs 31.83/litre and Rs 17.60/litre is state VAT. The base price of diesel charged by OMCs had increased to `22.93 on June 16 from Rs 18.49 on June 1. ICICI Securities had pointed that net marketing margin of OMCs had slipped into the red at minus `1.28/litre on June 6, and has surged to Rs 3.1/litre on Monday due to retail price hikes.

The marketing margins of the OMCs had taken a hit after prices remained unchanged for about a month to accommodate the sharp Rs 10-13/litre rise in central government’s auto fuel taxes in early May. Diesel prices are high also because the Delhi government, taking a cue from the Centre, had also increased the value added tax on diesel to 30% from the previous rate of 16.8%.