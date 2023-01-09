Diesel gets costlier in Himachal Pradesh

By Rajat Mishra

Diesel is set to get costlier in Himachal Pradesh after the state government increased value added tax on it by Rs 3 per litre on Sunday.

On the other hand, the government reduced value added tax (VAT) on patrol by 0.55 paise.

Follwoing the revision, the VAT on diesel goes up to Rs 7.40 per litre from Rs 4.40 per litre, oushing the retail price of it to Rs 86 a litre.

The decision has come on the day the chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expanded his cabinet with the unduction of seven new faces. Those inducted included Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former chief minister Virbhadhra Singh. State governments decide on the VAT rates due to which prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state.

Considering the oil prices in the global market, Indian oil marketing companies update about the price of petrol and diesel everyday at 6 pm.

In Delhi, the price of petrol on Sunday stood atRs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel was Rs 89.62 per litre.According to the IOCL update, the current price of petrol in Mumbai is Rs106.31 per litre and diesel is at Rs 94.27.

In Kolkata, the price of petrol stands at`106.03 and the diesel stands at Rs92.76 per litre.