Diesel gets massively cheaper in Delhi, Kejriwal govt cuts VAT by this much; check new diesel prices

Diesel in Delhi is set to get cheaper by as much as Rs 8.36 per litre, as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi state government on Thursday announced a massive cut in VAT. With the value-added tax cut from 30 per cent to 16.75 per cent, diesel price in Delhi will now fall to Rs 73.64 per litre from Rs 82 per litre earlier. In an interesting chain of events, the diesel prices in Delhi surpassed the petrol prices for the first time in history, after increasing consecutively for 18 days in June.

The steep surge in diesel prices can be attributed to the Delhi government’s decision to increase VAT on diesel from 16.75 per cent to 30 per cent and that on petrol from 27 per cent to 30 per cent. This led to an increase in the price of diesel by Rs 7.1 a litre and petrol by Rs 1.67 a litre. The Delhi government raised VAT on fuel in order to offset the losses incurred due to the coronavirus-led lockdown.

To be updated…