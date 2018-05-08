Diamond makes cut in ‘futures,’ crude oil offers ‘options’ on MCX

The launch of options contract for silver, zinc and copper will be announced later. (Reuters)

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) announced on Monday about the launch of crude oil options contract with crude oil (100 Barrels) futures as underlying. Accordingly crude oil option contracts of 15 June 2018 and 17 July 2018 respectively will be available for trading with effect from Tuesday May 15, 2018. The crude oil (100 barrels) option and trading will start from May 15 and expire on June 15. Other than for crude oil, MCX also received permission to launch options trading in silver, copper and zinc. MCX recently launched options contract in gold.

The launch of options contract for silver, zinc and copper will be announced later but the contract specifications have been announced of all new contracts. Sebi has allowed country’s largest commodity exchange to trade options contract in zinc (5 tonnes), silver (30 kg) and copper (1 tonne).

Futures contracts in diamonds

MCX will also launch futures contracts in diamonds which currently are only traded at the Indian Commodity Exchange. The MCX has also entered in a contract with the Singapore Diamond Investment Exchange for the same.

About MCX

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX), India’s first listed exchange, is a state-of-the-art, commodity derivatives exchange that facilitates online trading, and clearing and settlement of commodity derivatives transactions, thereby providing a platform for risk management. The Exchange, which started operations in November 2003, operates under the regulatory framework of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).