Demand for arhar remains subdued amid restrictions

Farmers had planted the pulse over 47 lakh hectares of area, with Maharashtra alone reporting over 12 lakh hectares of plantation.

Lockdown restrictions in several states and skeletal functioning of mandis have led to a lack of demand, resulting in stagnancy in the tur (arhar) prices in Maharashtra. Wholesale arhar prices are still on the higher side and are currently ruling at Rs 6,800 per quintal to Rs 7,000 per quintal in Latur, a key pulse producing region in Maharashtra.

Nitin Kalantri, a pulse trader from Latur, said prices are on the higher side due to a decline in production. “There is no demand in the market due to restrictions and supply is also on the lower side. The market is likely to remain subdued until the second week of May.

Normally demand for pulses is on the higher side during the summer period,” he said. Kalantri said farmers are now giving a preference to oilseeds since soybean prices remained firm throughout the last season. This time farmers also shifted to sugarcane in Marathwada region in Maharashtra, because of the guaranteed prices and to some extent also went in for cotton, Kalantri said. Pulse planting is likely to be on the lower side this Kharif, he said adding that he expected an 8-10% drop in the acreage.

