Data monitor: Pressure on steel prices is likely to persist

While domestic steel demand has grown 8.4% YTD Nov, rising threat of imports due to falling regional steel prices, weakening autos demand and de-stocking has led to ~11% correction in domestic HRC prices since November. Softer steel fundamentals are likely to weigh on regional and, thus, domestic prices, Jefferies has said.
