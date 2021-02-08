Data monitor: Petro products output down 13.5% in 9MFY21

Overall consumption of petroleum products has fallen by 12.6% in 9MFY21.

Production of refinery products/petro products has fallen by 13.5% over the April-December period.

Cumulative capacity utilisation has been at around 85.6%, compared with 101.6% in FY20.

Overall consumption of petroleum products has fallen by 12.6% in 9MFY21. However, the positive sentiment emanating from December numbers has raised prospects for high growth in the coming months, CARE Ratings has said.