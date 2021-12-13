  • MORE MARKET STATS

Data monitor: Demand for auto fuels to sputter by 2030

December 13, 2021 6:15 AM

Diesel demand is estimated to log a CAGR of ~4% between fiscals 2022 and 2025, but slow to ~2.5% over FY25-30.

Owing to ethanol blending, petrol sales growth will drop from an already low CAGR of ~2% between fiscals 2022 and 2025 to a mere 1% CAGR between fiscals 2025 and 2030.

Government initiatives to control emissions will displace a significant portion of diesel and petrol sales in coming years, a CRISIL report has said.

