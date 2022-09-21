Daily gold price, silver, petrol, diesel rates: Everyday updates on FinancialExpress.com commodities pages

FinancialExpress.com has launched commodity price pages to provide daily updates on petrol rate, diesel rate, gold rate, and silver rate in India. The price pages are updated everyday according to the market price revisions. PSU oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise fuel prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates, under the ‘dynamic fuel price mechanism’.

Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented from 6 am every day. The prices of petrol and diesel may vary in each state, or even in each city, depending upon several factors such as the local taxes, Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, etc. The dynamic fuel price method has been in practice since June 2017. Before that, fuel prices used to be revised every two weeks.

On gold and silver price pages, you can check for the prices of gold and silver across different cities in India, including for the different purities of gold, whether it is for 10 gms 24-karat gold or 22-karat gold. The weight of silver is measured in grams and ounces. Since gold may be traded through spot contracts or derivative contracts, investors can do so without owning any actual gold. Gold is purchased and delivered right away under spot transactions (ie, sold and delivered right away).

Gold is also purchased and sold in accordance with gold futures contracts at a future date. In contrast to most other commodities, gold futures are traded at spot prices. The National Spot Exchange (NSEL) offers E-series products such as E-Gold and E-Silver, allowing people to trade or invest in silver in the same way they do in equities. Investors can purchase a minimum of one unit of silver equivalent to 100 grams of silver in demat form at real-time Indian prices that track international gold/silver prices. By trading in NSEL, investors can convert their e-Silver into physical silver or cash.

Check the gold, silver, petrol, and diesel prices here

Gold rate

Silver rate

Petrol rate

Diesel rate