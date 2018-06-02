Cut in petrol, diesel prices continues: Fuel rates slashed by 9 paise; check rates in Delhi today

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) were also increased by Rs. 2.34 for subsidized and Rs 48 for non-subsidised cylinders on Friday. (Reuters)

For the fourth straight day, petrol and diesel prices were cut by nine paise on Saturday by the oil marketing companies. The petrol costs Rs 78.20 a litre and diesel costs Rs 69.11 per litre in Delhi today. On Friday, price for petrol was Rs 78.29 per litre, while diesel price was Rs 69.20 a litre in the national capital. The revised petrol prices in other metro cities are Rs 80.84 in Kolkata, Rs 86.01 in Mumbai and Rs 81.19 in Chennai. Meanwhile, the revised diesel prices in other metro cities are Rs 71.66 in Kolkata, Rs 73.58 in Mumbai and 72.97 in Chennai.

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) were also increased by Rs. 2.34 for subsidized and Rs 48 for non-subsidised cylinders on Friday. The revised price for subsidised cylinder in Delhi is Rs 493.55, while that of non-subsidised cylinder is Rs 698.50. The prices of LPG were increased in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai as well.

On Friday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the central government is making efforts to find long-term solutions to counter the hike in petrol and diesel prices. He also suggested that India should move to “alternative” fuels to lessen dependency on non renewable fuels. The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways was addressing a press conference here to highlight the Modi government’s achievements in the last four years.

The central government is making efforts to find long-term solutions to tackle the fuel price hike issue, he said when asked about the surging prices of petrol and diesel. “We have already stopped the subsidy on petrol and diesel, and we are giving LPG connections to 8 crore people. “We could give the LPG connections to so many people because we stopped the subsidy on petrol and diesel,” Nitin Gadkari said.