Big move in the commodity market. The crude prices have fallen nearly 4% intra-day today. The Brent Crude prices are close to $85 per barrel levels on hopes of West Asia conflict resolution. The US benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, declined 3.1%, hovering near the $82 per barrel mark.

President Donald Trump said that a peace deal with Iran could be struck as early as this weekend. Trump’s remarks provided relief in oil markets as prices fell to their three-month lows. However, Tehran pushed back, saying no final agreement has been reached as of now.

Crude: Risk levels still elevated

Despite growing optimism, commodity experts believe that the upside risk is crude still persists. Though the price action in crude is largely dependent on the situation in the Middle East. they emphasised that the risk premium for oil still remains elevated.

“Despite growing optimism around diplomacy, shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz remains well below normal levels, with vessel operators and insurers still cautious about returning in force. The recent attacks on regional energy infrastructure suggest risk levels are still elevated,” said Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Physical market tightness still remains elevated

Inspite of today’s retreat, experts pointed out that it is highly unlikely for crude to return to its pre-war levels as the market tightness caused by the closure of the Hormuz passage, which was used to transit nearly 20% of global energy and liquified natural gas, has caused a rapid drop in physical inventories.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA), in its report published earlier this week, said that total inventories among the members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) will fall to just 2.3 million barrels by December. The agency noted that OECD stockpiles have hit their record low levels since 2003.

“While recent price action suggests some geopolitical premium has been priced out, the underlying supply picture remains constrained and far from normal,” Modi added.

The analyst added that crude is likely to remain volatile and headline-driven, with inventory trends and physical market conditions ultimately determining the next major move.

Next key levels to watch out for on MCX

According to Hareesh V, the next support for Brent lies at $86, followed by $74, which could act as crucial demand zones. “On the upside, $120 remains a significant resistance level, and any escalation in tensions could trigger a sharp rebound toward this range,” he added.

On the domestic front, Modi said, “MCX Crude Oil on the daily chart has convincingly given a fresh breakdown below the 8200 level after a decent consolidation preceded by a symmetrical triangle pattern breakdown. Any sustenance below the same could lead to the next leg of the fall, testing the 8000 level on an immediate basis, followed by 7500 in the medium term as long as it holds below the 8500–8800 mark.”