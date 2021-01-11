Domestic crude production down 6% in the fiscal

Domestic crude oil production has fallen by 6% over the April-November period compared with 5.9% de-growth during 8M-FY20.
India imported 3.7 mb/d of crude oil during 8M-FY21 compared with 4.5 mb/d during 8M-FY20.
Refineries processed 4.2 mb/d over the period compared with 5.1 mb/d of crude processed during 8M-FY20.
However, the overall macros for crude oil improved during November’20, with throughput rising 13% on a m-o-m basis and the capacity utilisation of refineries reaching 100%.
