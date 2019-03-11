Crude oil prices to remain balances in 2019, as non-OPEC supplies come to the rescue

Published: March 11, 2019 1:46 AM

Oil market likely to remain balanced in 2019

Crude oil prices are expected to trade in –75/bbl range through 2023.

Oil markets will remain balanced in 2019, with a surge in non-OPEC supply (+1.8 mmbpd) being offset by OPEC cuts (-0.8 mmbpd) and global demand growth (+1.6 mmbpd), Edelweiss has said.

Prices are expected to trade in $65–75/bbl range through 2023.

