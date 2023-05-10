scorecardresearch
Crude oil prices edge lower after surprise build in US crude, gasoline stockpiles

Brent crude dropped 16 cents to $77.28 a barrel at 0008 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dipped 20 cents to $73.51, paring gains from the previous session.

crude oil prices
In a possible sign of weakening demand, U.S. crude inventories rose by about 3.6 million barrels in the week ended May 5. (Photo source: Reuters)

Oil prices slipped in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise build in U.S. crude stocks, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data for April that could give direction for the Federal Reserve‘s next rate decision. Brent crude dropped 16 cents to $77.28 a barrel at 0008 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dipped 20 cents to $73.51, paring gains from the previous session.

In a possible sign of weakening demand, U.S. crude inventories rose by about 3.6 million barrels in the week ended May 5, while gasoline stockpiles rose by 399,000 barrels, the American Petroleum Institute reported on Tuesday according to market sources. The data defied expectations from eight analysts polled by Reuters for a 900,000-barrel drawdown in crude inventories and a 1.2 million-barrel drop in gasoline stocks.

U.S. government data on oil inventories is due on Wednesday. At the same time, the market is awaiting U.S. consumer price index (CPI) figures for April due to released on Wednesday.

New York Fed President John Williams said inflation remains too high and that the central bank will raise rates again if necessary, even though the U.S. central bank dropped guidance about the need for future hikes.In Alberta, Canada’s main oil-producing province, wildfires eased on Tuesday thanks to cooler weather. The wildfires forced oil and gas producers to shut in at least 319,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), or 3.7% of the country’s production.

Markets were also monitoring U.S. President Joe Biden and top Republican lawmakers’ comments on raising the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt ceiling, fearing an unprecedented default if Congress does not act in three weeks.

First published on: 10-05-2023 at 07:21 IST

