Crude oil prices crash after Donald Trump slams OPEC for inflating prices; erase gains. (Image: Reuters)

Soon after Donald Trump slammed the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for “artificially” high oil prices, it crashed erasing gains. Brent crude oil price fell about 69 cents at the time of the tweet, before trading down 0.7% at $73.29 a barrel and US WTI erased gains to trade 0.6$ lower at $67.90 a barrel, Bloomberg reported. Donald Trump, in an early morning (Washington time) tweet, said that he will not accept OPEC’s artificially high oil prices.

“Looks like OPEC is at it again. With record amounts of Oil all over the place, including the fully loaded ships at sea, Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted,” Donald Trump said in a tweet after oil prices touched a four-year high earlier on Friday.

However, Saudi Arabia and UAE refuted Donald Trump’s claim and said that “there’s no such thing as artificial prices and that current market levels reflect geopolitics”. Oil price after a brief fall in February started rallying and on Friday touched a four year high.