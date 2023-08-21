scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for September delivery traded higher by Rs 36 or 0.54 per cent at Rs 6,762 per barrel in 4,027 lots.

Written by PTI
oil prices (1)
Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade. (Reuters)

Crude oil prices on Monday rose by Rs 36 to Rs 6,762 per barrel in futures trade as participants increased their positions following a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for September delivery traded higher by Rs 36 or 0.54 per cent at Rs 6,762 per barrel in 4,027 lots.

Also Read

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Also Read

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 0.75 per cent at USD 81.86 per barrel, and Brent crude traded 0.70 per cent higher at USD 85.39 per barrel in New York.

More Stories on
Crude oil

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-08-2023 at 14:35 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
aadhaar card
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS