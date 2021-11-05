Crude oil futures dip on weak spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for the November delivery dropped by Rs 278, or 4.49 per cent, to Rs 5,915 per barrel with a business volume of 6,305 lots.
Crude oil prices on Friday fell Rs 278 to Rs 5,915 per barrel after participants cut their positions.
Analysts said the fall in crude oil futures was due to the trimming of positions by traders amid a weak spot demand.
Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.85 per cent higher at USD 79.48 per barrel.
Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained 0.62 per cent to trade at USD 81.04 per barrel in New York.
