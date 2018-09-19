Cotton output likely to be hit by deficient rains

The country’s cotton output for the 2018-19 season is estimated at 350 lakh bales, down 4% from 365 lakh bales harvested a year ago due to lower acreage and a possible fall in yields.

Deficit rainfall in some cotton growing regions in the state has left many farmers and traders worried over its impact on the total output this season.

Although the Cotton Association of India (CAI) in its latest reports has retained its cotton output at 365 lakh bales, the figure is likely to come down to some 350 lakh bales.

The country’s cotton output for the 2018-19 season is estimated at 350 lakh bales, down 4% from 365 lakh bales harvested a year ago due to lower acreage and a possible fall in yields. Rains in September are critical for growth of the crop and any shortage this month may impact yields, said Atul Ganatra, president, CAI.

Recently, the Gujarat State Agriculture Department in its first advance crops estimation report has officially reduced Gujarat cotton crop production by nearly 15% due to less rains. The government has cut Gujarat cotton production from 102 lakh bales in 2017-18 to 88 lakh bales in 2018-19.

As per reports, the state agricultural department has also reduced other commodity production estimates in Gujarat except rice due to huge rain deficit.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government is likely to review the crop condition on September 30. According to a data from the India Meteorological Department, overall rainfall in Gujarat between June 1 to September 13 was 25% below normal, and the major cotton growing regions of Saurashtra and Kutch reported a 30% deficit rainfall. Significantly, this kharif season, cotton was sown late in Maharashtra due to delay in arrival of monsoon rains and also to avoid another attack of pink bollworm, which destroyed about 20-25% of the state’s cotton output last year.

Although the state agriculture department officials maintain that the impact of Pink bollworm on Maharashtra’s cotton crop has been less than 5% in 2018-19 and the number of villages under the Pink bollworm attack have come down to 20, industry experts say it is too early to celebrate.