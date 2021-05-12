Cotton crop output estimated at 360 lakh bales for 2020-21

CAI has estimated cotton consumption for the period October 2020-April 2021 at 190 lakh bales, while the export shipments upto April 30, 2021 are estimated at 50 lakh bales.

The Cotton Association of India (CAI), in its April estimate, has retained its projection for the crop output at 360 lakh bales of 170 kg each during the current season.

The total cotton supply for the period from October 2020 to April 2021 is estimated at 469.37 lakh bales, which consists of the fresh arrivals of 336.37 lakh bales, imports of 8 lakh bales and opening stock estimated at 125 lakh bales at the beginning of the season from October 1, 2020.

Stock at the end of April 2021 is estimated at 229.37 lakh bales, including 95 lakh bales with textile mills and the remaining 134.37 lakh bales with the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), Maharashtra Federation and other (MNCs, traders, ginners, MCX, etc.

The CAI Crop Committee has estimated the total cotton supply till the end of the crop season 2020-21 at the same level i.e., at 496 lakh bales upto September 30, 2021. The total supply consists of the opening stock of 125 lakh bales at the beginning of the season on October 1, 2020, crop output for the season estimated at 360 lakh bales and the imports estimated at 11 lakh bales.

The imports estimate for the previous cotton season 2019-20 was of 15.50 lakh bales. The domestic consumption estimated by the CAI has reduced by 15 lakh bales to 315 lakh bales from its previous estimate of 330 lakh bales. The exports for the season have been estimated at 65 lakh bales, which is higher by 5 lakh bales than previous estimate.