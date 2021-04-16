Cotton crop estimate increased to 360 lakh bales for 2020-21

The CAI crop committee has estimated the total cotton supply till end of the cotton season 2020-21at 496 lakh bales.

The Cotton Association of India (CAI) has marginally increased its crop estimate to 360 lakh bales of 170 kg each from its previous estimate of 358.50 lakh bales in its March estimate for the season 2020-21.

The total cotton supply for the period of October 2020 to March 2021 is estimated at 459.26 lakh bales, which includes the arrivals of 326.76 lakh bales, imports of 7.50 lakh bales and the opening stock estimated at 125 lakh bales at the beginning of the season.

Further, the CAI has estimated cotton consumption for the period between October 2020 and March 2021 at 165 lakh bales. Export shipments upto March 31, 2021, are estimated by the CAI at 43 lakh bales. Stock at the end of March 31, 2021, is estimated at 251.26 lakh, including 95 lakh bales with textile mills and the remaining 156.26 lakh bales with the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), Maharashtra federation and others.

The CAI crop committee has estimated the total cotton supply till end of the cotton season 2020-21at 496 lakh bales. The total cotton supply consists of the opening stock of 125 lakh bales at the beginning of the season, crop for the season estimated at 360 lakh bales and the imports estimated by the CAI at 11 lakh bales.

The imports estimate for the previous cotton season 2019-20 was of 15.50 lakh bales .The domestic consumption estimated by the CAI has been retained at the pre-lockdown level of 330 lakh bales, and exports for the season have also been retained at 60 lakh bales.

The exports estimate for the previous cotton season 2019-20 was of 50 lakh bales. The carry-over stock at the end of the cotton season 2020-21 is estimated at 106 lakh bales as against 107.50 lakh bales.