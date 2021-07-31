Cotton Corporation stocks drop down to 9 lakh bales

The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has said it has almost exhausted all its existing stocks and is now left with only 9 lakh bales before the start of the next season in October, due to the strong demand for cotton in the market.

Pradeep Kumar Agarwal, chairman and managing director of CCI, said the corporation had an opening stock of 115 lakh bales of cotton at the start of the season in October 2020 and had procured 92 lakh bales since then.