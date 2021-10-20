Cotton association lowers current season’s crop estimate

The total supply estimated by CAI for the entire cotton season, up to September 30, 2021, is 488 lakh bales.

The Cotton Association of India (CAI) has lowered its final estimate for the crop for the current season by 1.5 lakh bales to 353 lakh bales of 170 kg each. Its earlier figure was 354.50 lakh. CAI has maintained its crop assessment for the northern zone at the same level as the month before at 65.50 lakh bales. The estimate for the central zone has been reduced by 2.50 lakh bales to 191 lakh.

For Gujarat, there is a reduction of 2 lakh bales in the estimate while that for Maharashtra has been reduced, too, by 0.50 lakh bales compared to the previous estimates of these states. The estimate for southern zone has been increased by 1 lakh bales to 91.50 lakh. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu may see an increase in yield by 0.50 lakh bales each.

The total supply estimated by CAI for the entire cotton season, up to September 30, 2021, is 488 lakh bales. This consists of the opening stock of 125 lakh, cotton crop for the season estimated at 353 lakh and imports estimated at 10 lakh. Further, the CAI has estimated the domestic consumption for the entire crop year up to September 2021 to be 335 lakh bales, an increase by 5 lakh.

CAI has increased exports for the season by 1 lakh to 78 lakh bales from its previous estimate based on the feedback received from its exporter members. The cotton export figure arrived by the CAI is higher by 28 lakh bales from the previous year’s cotton exports estimate of 50 lakh bales.

The carryover stock at the end of the season i.e as on September 30, 2021, is now estimated at 75 lakh bales.