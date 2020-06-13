Corona tax on petrol, diesel: Fuel gets costlier for 7th day; check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Petrol price has gone up by Rs 3.90 per litre and that of diesel by nearly Rs 4 a litre in the past six days

Madhya Pradesh government has levied Re 1 cess on petrol and diesel to compensate for the revenue loss incurred in the state due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. With the levying of additional cess, petrol will now cost Rs 82.64 per litre and diesel will be retailed at Rs 73.14 per litre in Madhya Pradesh. The revised prices came into effect from 12 am of June 13, 2020. This increased corona tax will bring additional revenue of Rs 570 annually in the state, Rs 200 crore from petrol and Rs 370 crore from diesel. Earlier, a cess of Rs 3.50 was charged on petrol and Rs 2 on diesel. Besides, the fuel prices in the country have been increased for the seventh consecutive day as the oil PSUs ended an 82-day hiatus in the rate revision.

Petrol price has gone up by Rs 3.90 per litre and that of diesel by nearly Rs 4 a litre in the past six days. With effect from 6 am, today petrol was retailing at Rs 75.16 per litre, a hike of 59 paise hike, as against Rs 74.57 on Friday in Delhi. While, with a hike of 58 paise from yesterday’s rate, diesel was retailing at Rs 73.39 a litre, according to the data from Indian Oil Corporation website. In the economic capital of India, petrol price surpassed Rs 82-mark and was retailing at Rs 82.10 per litre. However, diesel price crossed Rs 72-mark and was retailing at Rs 72.03 per litre in Mumbai.

Similarly, in Kolkata, people will have to shell out Rs 77.05 for a litre of petrol, while diesel will now cost Rs 69.23 a litre. Among other major cities, new petrol rates are Rs 77.04 in Noida, Rs 74.21 in Gurugram, Rs 78.99 in Chennai and Rs 78.03 in Hyderabad. On the other hand, new rates for diesel in major cities are 67.04 in Noida, Rs 66.34 in Gurugram, Rs 71.64 in Chennai and Rs 71.73 in Hyderabad. Since March 16, oil firms had kept petrol and diesel prices on hold till June 6 and returned to daily price revision from June 7.