Corona takes gold prices to near an 8-year high

Published: July 2, 2020 3:05 AM

With investors favouring precious metals over other asset classes, the price for 10 grams gold on MCX hit fresh record highs on Wednesday.

Gold prices have soared nearly 25% since January, propelled by increased haven demand due to Covid-19 outbreak and slowing economy.

Gold prices have soared nearly 25% since January, propelled by increased haven demand due to Covid-19 outbreak and slowing economy.

