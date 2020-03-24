Corona impact: 56 APMCs shut in Maharashtra; Pune market to remain shut till March 31

Several markets in Nashik district were shut following orders on the curfew issued by the district collector.

Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Maharashtra have begun shutting down services in the wake of Section 144 imposed by the state government to curb the spread of coronavirus. Around 56 market committees in the state remained shut in Maharashtra on Monday, according to a daily survey conducted by the Maharashtra State Agriculture Marketing Board (MSAMB). Several markets in Nashik district were shut following orders on the curfew issued by the district collector.

On Monday, the Centre has asked states to strictly enforce lockdown. The Maharashtra government has warned people against violating the prohibitory orders to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases at 89 with the total cases in India reaching 415. MSAMB officials said of the 306 markets, 56 APMCs were shut on Monday.

Baramati and Khed in Pune district were shut following a decision taken by traders to keep the markets shut due to coronavirus. The Pune APMC reopened on Monday witnessing a crowd of nearly 20,000 in the morning. This led to panic among the commission agents who have now decided to keep the market shut from March 25 till March 31 to curb coronavirus.

Vilas Bhujbal, president, Chhatrapatti Shivaji Market Yard Adate Association, said fruits, vegetables, potato and onion sections of the market will remain shut till March 31. Sub market yards however such as Manjari, Moshi, Uttamnagar and Pimpri Chichwad shall operate as usual, he said.

As many as 28 markets in Latur district, 13 markets in Nashik district, nine markets in Kolhapur district, four in Aurangabad and two in Pune were closed for the day. Some of these were closed due to weekly-off and to mark the occasion of Amavas while others clearly cited coronavirus as the reason for market closure.

In Nagpur, 50 markets remained open for the day, 20 in Ratnagiri. Markets that were closed on Monday include Baramati, Sinnar, Dhondai, Navapur, Shahada, Taloda and Akkalkua due to orders given by the district collector. In Parner and Chandwad, markets were shut due to weekly offs. In Aurangabad district, Sharsan, Akhada and Balapur were closed after traders refused to do business.

Poor arrivals in Atpadi, Islampur, Palus, Sangli, Tasgaon, Vitar and Palus forced the market committees to shut down. In Latur, Kalam, Murum, Umarga, Kinwat, Naygaon were shut due to imposition of Section 144. Islampur, Doha and Mahur markets were closed due to weekly offs.