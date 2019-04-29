Copper prices edge down in tight trade ahead of Chinese holiday

By: |
Singapore | Published: April 29, 2019 8:09:40 AM

copper prices, copper, economy, world stocks, global stocks, oil prices, global economy 2018(Reuters)

Copper prices edged down in London on Monday ahead of an upcoming holiday in China, while other metals were mixed amid surprisingly strong data on U.S. economic growth.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange will be shut from the night trading session on Tuesday, reopening next Monday. China is the world’s top metals consumer.

The U.S. economy accelerated more than expected in the first quarter, putting to rest fears of a recession. But there was caution over less upbeat aspects of a GDP report which pointed to some weakening ahead.

FUNDAMENTALS

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had fallen 0.2 percent to $6,385 a tonne by 0154 GMT, while the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was almost flat at 48,870 yuan ($7,256.34) a tonne.

READ ALSO | Gold near 1-wk high as soft U.S. inflation data dents dollar

Profits at China’s industrial firms grew in March, rebounding from four months of contraction, adding to optimism the world’s second-largest economy may be starting to stabilise.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said trade talks with China were going very well, as the two countries seek to end talks with a trade agreement to defuse tensions.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Copper prices edge down in tight trade ahead of Chinese holiday
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition