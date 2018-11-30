Cooking gas gets cheaper! Market price of LPG cut by Rs 133; here’s how much subsidised will cost

The price of non-subsidised or market priced LPG rates have been cut by a steep Rs 133 per cylinder

The price of non-subsidised or market priced LPG rates have been cut by a steep Rs 133 per cylinder due to the fall in the international oil rates and appreciation in the rupee. It will now cost Rs 809.50 per 14.2-kg in Delhi. The government also cut subsidised LPG price cut by Rs 6.5 per cylinder on account of tax impact on the reduced market rate for the fuel.

