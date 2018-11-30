Cooking gas gets cheaper! Market price of LPG cut by Rs 133; here’s how much subsidised will cost

The price of non-subsidised or market priced LPG rates have been cut by a steep Rs 133 per cylinder due to the fall in the international oil rates and appreciation in the rupee.
The price of non-subsidised or market priced LPG rates have been cut by a steep Rs 133 per cylinder due to the fall in the international oil rates and appreciation in the rupee. It will now cost Rs 809.50 per 14.2-kg in Delhi. The government also cut subsidised LPG price cut by Rs 6.5 per cylinder on account of tax impact on the reduced market rate for the fuel.
Updates follow soon…
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.