After petrol, CNG price rises in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad: check new rates

After petrol and diesel, CNG prices were revised on Monday. Indraprastha Gas Limited revised the CNG prices for Delhi and a few parts of NCR. IGL has hiked an additional Rs 1.36 per kg in Delhi while Rs 1.55 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. After the hiked price, the new prices are Rs 41.97 per kg in Delhi and Rs 48.60 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. The increase was “to offset the impact on its input costs as a result of recent appreciation of dollar vis-a-vis rupee and revision in proportions of domestic gas allocation,” the statement said.

IGL said it will continue to offer a discount of Rs 1.50 per kg in the selling prices of CNG for filling between 12.30 am to 5.30 am at select outlets. Thus, the consumer price of CNG would be Rs 40.47 per kg in Delhi and Rs 47.10 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad during 12.30 am to 5.30 am at the select CNG stations across the region.